World | January 3, 2024, Wednesday // 10:02
Death Toll After The Earthquake In Japan Reached 64 People

A powerful earthquake, measuring 7.5 magnitude, struck central Japan's Noto Peninsula, claiming the lives of at least 64 individuals. The aftermath has left the regions in disarray, with collapsed structures, damaged roads, and obstructed search efforts hindering rescue operations.

The quake, which originated about 30 kilometers east-northeast of Wajima, triggered structural damage and fires in Ishikawa Prefecture's city of Wajima. Rescue missions remain impeded by rubble and inaccessible routes, with reports of villagers isolated in the disaster-stricken areas.

Japan Meteorological Agency cautioned against potential mudslides as intermittent rainfall persists in the affected prefecture until Thursday, further complicating relief efforts. Japan's Self-Defense Forces (JSDF) are mobilizing helicopters to provide essential supplies to cut-off regions, urging central government intervention for disaster relief missions.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida addressed the challenges in a press conference, ensuring a steady progress in the transportation of relief supplies despite concerns over an earlier aircraft collision at Tokyo's Haneda airport. Kishida emphasized efforts to facilitate transportation by multiple means, including aerial and marine transport.

The earthquake, registering the highest seismic intensity level of 7, rendered parts of the remote Noto Peninsula inaccessible. Although tsunami advisories were rescinded, reports of buried individuals and collapsed homes surfaced in the affected areas.

Kishida, after surveying the region from the air, highlighted the extensive damage, including fires and landslides. Efforts persist to secure routes for transportation and deploy resources for relief operations, particularly in the agriculturally and visually significant Noto Peninsula.

