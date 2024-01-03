Vazrazhdane Party Leader Urges Bulgaria to Refrain from Signing EU Migration Pact

Politics | January 3, 2024, Wednesday // 09:52
Bulgaria: Vazrazhdane Party Leader Urges Bulgaria to Refrain from Signing EU Migration Pact

Kostadin Kostadinov, the leader of Bulgaria's nationalist pro-Russian Vazrazhdane (Revival) party, strongly opposes Bulgaria signing the EU Migration Pact, cautioning that it could transform the country into a sprawling refugee camp. He warns that signing the pact could force Bulgaria to accept refugees primarily entering from Turkey, en route to Austria and Germany, which are most impacted by this migration. Kostadinov stressed the potential implications, particularly if Bulgaria joins the Schengen area, allowing refugees to register in the country as the initial point within this space.

Contradicting these concerns, the Council of Ministers reiterated that there are no fresh conditions tied to the number of migrants from Syria and Afghanistan that Bulgaria would have to register as a Schengen member state. Emphasizing their adherence to the Dublin Regulation signed over a decade ago, they clarified Bulgaria's commitment to the current protocol.

Interior Minister Kalin Stoyanov also addressed the matter, asserting that Bulgaria rejects additional conditions regarding refugees from Syria and Afghanistan. Stoyanov affirmed Bulgaria's stance of not accepting responsibility for individuals outside its purview, assuring that the situation aligns with the country's regular reception approach over the last few years.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, EU, Migration, Vazrazhdane
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria