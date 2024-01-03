Austria Outlines 5 Conditions for Schengen Land Borders with Bulgaria and Romania

The Austrian government has specified five prerequisites for potentially lifting checks at Schengen land borders for Bulgarian and Romanian citizens, as detailed in a statement released after the European Council's decision to open air and sea borders for both countries on December 29. Published in the Official Journal of the EU, the two-page document outlines conditions for border control changes.

Austria's stipulations involve heightened presence by the European border agency, Frontex, on the Bulgarian-Turkish and Bulgarian-Serbian borders. It also calls for financial support from the European Commission for acquiring surveillance technology such as off-road vehicles, drones, and monitoring systems. Additionally, reinforcing border controls between Bulgaria and Romania is emphasized, while both countries are urged to fully implement the Dublin Regulation on migrants.

Unannounced checks for arrivals from Bulgaria and Romania at Austrian airports have been permitted, underscoring Vienna's push for a broader discussion within the EU regarding Schengen area operations.