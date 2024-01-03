Bulgaria Returns Nearly 3,000 Ancient Coins to Turkey in 2023
Bulgaria marked a commendable effort in heritage preservation as it returned around 3,000 ancient coins to Turkey last year, 2023. Minister of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Nuri Ersoy revealed this significant restoration of historical artifacts.
Minister Ersoy announced on social media that Bulgaria had returned a total of 2,940 ancient coins to Turkey, most of which trace back to the era of King Mithradates VI Eupator of Pontus.
Expressing determination and dedication, Ersoy assured ongoing endeavors to reclaim and repatriate historical relics stolen from Turkey.
