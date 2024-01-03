Sofia Faces Imminent Waste Crisis

Bulgaria's capital, Sofia, stands on the edge of a potential waste crisis within the next three years if immediate actions are not taken, as highlighted by an inspection conducted by the new management of the Waste Treatment Distribution Company. This review, undertaken by the recently instated leadership at the end of November, sounded the alarm bells regarding the critical state of waste management.

The inspection revealed that the plant is yielding a significantly reduced amount of refuse-derived fuel (RDF) from the processing of municipal solid waste (MSW), with a concerning decline in quality. This deterioration in RDF quality has resulted in a lack of demand for the produced fuel.

Furthermore, the cells in the landfill are reaching their capacity at a much faster rate than anticipated. This accelerated filling pace raises concerns that the city might confront a garbage crisis within the relatively short timeframe of 2-3 years. Responding to the urgency, Mayor Vasil Terziev has initiated an internal audit to comprehensively assess the overall condition of the plant.

The potential for a waste crisis in Sofia has sparked immediate concern, prompting urgent assessments and discussions on the necessary steps to avert an impending catastrophe in the city's waste management infrastructure.