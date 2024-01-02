Electric Cars Dominate Norway's Market, Diesel and Gasoline Face Phase-Out

Tesla has secured the top spot in Norway's car sales for three consecutive years, triumphing despite tensions between the American electric vehicle company and influential unions in the Nordic region, according to Reuters.

Nearly five out of six newly purchased cars in Norway last year were solely battery-powered. Tesla's share of the overall market expanded to 20.0%, rising from 12.2% in 2022. The Norwegian Road Federation, cited by BNR, reported an increase in the market share of new electric vehicles to 82.4% in 2023 from 79.3% the previous year.

However, Tesla faced opposition from unions and pension funds in the Nordic area due to its refusal to grant collective bargaining rights demanded by Swedish mechanics. Swedish dockers, truck drivers, postal workers, and others have declined services to Tesla. Unions in Norway, Denmark, and Finland joined in, impacting the import of Tesla cars into Sweden.

Despite these union conflicts, Tesla's sales in Norway show no decline, according to Christina Bu, head of the Norwegian Electric Vehicle Association.

Norway, aiming to discontinue the sale of petrol and diesel cars by 2025, offers extensive tax exemptions for electric vehicles, positioning itself as a forerunner in phasing out internal combustion engine cars, notes Reuters.