Ruse-Bucharest Rail Link Set to Launch in March 2024

A new train service connecting Ruse in Bulgaria to Bucharest's Henri Coanda International Airport is set to debut in March 2024, as per reports from https://bgtourism.bg. The route operated by Transferoviar Calatori (T.F.C.), a private railway operator, will traverse via Giurgiu and Bucharest Nord following the completion of the modernization of the Giurgiu-Comana-Bucharest Nord line.

Travelers can anticipate a swift journey between Ruse and Bucharest Nord, estimated to take around 50-60 minutes, while reaching the Bucharest airport from Ruse is projected to take approximately 80-100 minutes. The fare for the trip is set at RON 25 (approximately EUR 5).

The new service will utilize Alstom Coradia LINT 41 trains known for their capabilities to reach speeds of up to 160 km/h. These French-manufactured two-car trains are air-conditioned, featuring 130 passenger seats, including 16 in the first-class section. The Alstom Coradia trains have already commenced commercial operations, initially linking Bucharest Nord and Brasov.

This railway initiative promises to significantly enhance connectivity between Ruse and Bucharest, offering commuters a convenient and affordable travel option, particularly benefiting those aiming to reach the Bucharest Henri Coanda International Airport.