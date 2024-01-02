Bulgarian MEP: Land-Schengen Won't Happen This Year

Ilhan Kyuchyuk, a prominent Bulgarian Member of the European Parliament representing "Renew Europe," has expressed a tempered view on Bulgaria's Schengen prospects, suggesting that the country may face delays in its land-based Schengen entry. In an interview with BNR, Kyuchyuk highlighted the challenges and ongoing issues facing Bulgaria's integration into the Schengen area and predicted that the country will not join it fully in 2024.

While acknowledging the recent progress of Bulgaria's acceptance into the Schengen zone via air and sea routes, Kyuchyuk stressed the need to rectify past negotiation missteps, underscoring that this achievement was not the sweeping success initially anticipated.

Anticipating hurdles, he emphasized the importance of unified voices between Bulgaria and Romania in navigating the Schengen negotiation process. Kyuchyuk also reiterated Bulgaria's stance on refugee acceptance, specifying adherence to European legislation while expressing concern about the lack of solidarity in addressing refugee pressures faced by Bulgaria.

Looking ahead, Kyuchyuk predicted that the rise of populism and resistance to European integration would feature prominently in Europe's 2024 political agenda. He addressed the complexities of EU enlargement, noting differing expectations from countries at the EU's doorstep, including the Western Balkans, Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine.

Reflecting on the EU's challenges, he emphasized the need for a synchronized approach between enlargement and internal reforms within the EU. Kyuchyuk underscored the EU's struggle in forging a unified agenda and its limitations in playing a coherent geopolitical role amid modern-day global challenges.