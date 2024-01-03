Weather In Bulgaria: Mixed Conditions

As Wednesday unfolds, varied weather patterns are expected across Bulgaria, offering a medley of conditions to different regions.

Cloudy skies will dominate the landscape, with a chance of rain anticipated in select areas during the afternoon. Moreover, mountainous areas above 2,000 meters are poised for snowfall, adding a wintry touch to the high-altitude regions. The wind is predicted to be light to moderate, blowing from the west-southwest direction.

In terms of temperatures, the thermometer is projected to range between 9 to 14 degrees Celsius, with Sofia experiencing a high of 9 degrees Celsius.

Heading to the coast, similar cloudy conditions persist, coupled with morning fog. Expect light to moderate west-southwesterly winds, maintaining temperatures within the range of 9 to 11 degrees Celsius.

For those exploring the mountains, a cloudy ambiance awaits. Lower altitudes might experience rain showers, while the higher reaches, above 2,000 meters, will likely witness snowfall. A strong to stormy northwesterly wind is expected, shaping temperatures around 7 degrees Celsius at 1,200 meters and a freezing 0 degrees Celsius at the 2,000-meter mark.

