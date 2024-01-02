Bus Collision on Ruse-Byala Road: Tourists Injured, Traffic Rerouted

A concerning incident unfolded on the Ruse-Byala road in the Borovo area as a bus, ferrying tourists, collided with a Turkish truck, reported the BNR.

At 12:20 p.m., emergency services received notification of the accident, dispatching police, fire, and rescue teams to the scene located between Volovo village and Borovo town.

Preliminary reports indicate the involvement of a Romanian bus, under the operation of a 36-year-old driver, heading towards Byala or Sofia. The bus veered left, resulting in a collision with a Turkish truck helmed by a 50-year-old driver traveling in the opposite direction toward Ruse.

Following the collision, the bus swerved right, remaining on its travel lane. The driver and passengers sustained injuries and were swiftly transported to Ruse hospital via three ambulances. Other individuals involved received on-site medical evaluation, suffering minor injuries mostly from shattered glass.

To manage traffic, alternate routes have been arranged. Vehicles traveling from Ruse to Byala must pass through Obretenik and Byala station, while Tarnovo-bound freight vehicles divert to the road leading to the "Lukoil" gas station in Byala. Light traffic is rerouted via Borovo, Batishnitsa, and back to Ruse.