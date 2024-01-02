Borissov Confirms Mariya Gabriel as Bulgaria's Future PM in Rotation

During a visit to Burgas, GERB leader Boyko Borissov affirmed that Mariya Gabriel would assume the Prime Minister's post as per the government rotation in March, refuting any possibility of his own return to the role.

Borissov outlined a review of the current government's performance before making decisions on cabinet alterations, emphasizing the Movement for Rights and Freedoms' (DPS) decision to refrain from participating directly in the administration, resulting in no DPS ministers.

Amidst discussions, Borissov hailed Bulgaria's partial acceptance into the Schengen area as a national success, attributing it to the (non-)coalition's governance. He highlighted increased funding for localities and mayors due to the ongoing government, contrasting it with previous stagnation.

Speaking about his "democratic approach to administration", Borissov stressed on collaboration and scrutiny among all participants for optimal state functionality, acknowledging the importance of effective ministerial work, particularly in the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works.

Addressing Schengen membership, Borissov recalled border chaos during President Radev's caretaker governments, attributing this to the delay in Schengen acceptance and the subsequent improvement in border control.

Touching upon Lukoil warehouse inspections, Borissov expressed hopes for reduced fuel prices and emphasized retaining benefits for Bulgarians from levies on gasoline.

Borissov concluded, acknowledging achievements despite political differences, highlighting Schengen entry, a robust municipal budget, constitutional reforms, and European community approval.