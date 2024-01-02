Tokyo Airport Incident: Plane In Flames After Runway Crash

World | January 2, 2024, Tuesday // 12:35
A Japan Airlines plane with almost 400 people on board caught fire on the runway at Haneda Airport in Tokyo. The probable cause of the accident was that the machine hit a smaller Coast Guard plane that was supposed to deliver aid to the areas affected by the powerful earthquake.

Five people on board the Coast Guard plane died, the BBC reports. The captain managed to save himself, but is seriously injured, the British media reports.

Footage released by Japan's national broadcaster NHK showed flames coming from the windows and engines of the passenger plane, which had burned to the ground. All passengers were evacuated on time, Japanese media reported.

According to initial information, the machine is an "Airbus A350-900". It arrived from the island of Hokkaido and collided with the other plane on its landing in Tokyo.

