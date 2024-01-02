Historic Step: Estonia Officially Recognizes Same-Sex Marriage Rights

Estonia has marked a historic milestone as it legalized same-sex marriage, aligning itself with its Scandinavian counterparts. Commencing on January 1, same-sex couples can officially initiate their marriage applications online, marking a significant leap forward for the Baltic nation.

The implementation of the law allows for the submission of marriage applications from the New Year, with the initial certifications anticipated by February 2nd. Processing times typically range from 1 to 6 months for these applications.

This progressive move positions Estonia as the first former Soviet state to endorse same-sex marriage, a groundbreaking decision endorsed by the country's parliament back in June, with 55 MPs voting in favor of amending the Family Law, in contrast to 34 opposing votes out of the 101-member parliament.

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas's victory in the February elections heralded a significant turning point, advocating for progressive reforms within the country's governance, notably towards achieving marriage equality.

The shifting perceptions of same-sex marriage within Estonia, primarily a largely non-religious country with a population of 1.3 million, reflect a changing societal landscape. A poll conducted by the Estonian Center for Human Rights revealed that 53% of Estonians support same-sex marriage, marking a notable increase from 34% a decade ago.

The legalization of same-sex marriage in Estonia symbolizes a crucial step towards greater inclusivity and equality, mirroring the evolving social sentiments within the country.