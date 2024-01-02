Japan Earthquake Claims At Least 48 Lives, No Bulgarian Injuries Reported Amid Rescue Operations

Tragedy struck Japan as a powerful earthquake measuring 7.6 on the Richter scale claimed the lives of at least 48 individuals in the first hours of the New Year, according to BBC reports. The quake's epicenter was located in Ishikawa Prefecture, prompting immediate response efforts and warnings from the Japan Meteorological Agency, which later canceled tsunami alerts.

The aftermath of the quake left several individuals trapped in debris, with ongoing rescue operations aiming to locate and aid those affected. Thousands evacuated their homes, seeking safety amid tsunami warnings. The Japanese military mobilized to support rescue efforts, distributing essential supplies such as food, water, and blankets to affected communities. Authorities cautioned about potential aftershocks continuing for the next week.

Travel disruptions emerged as approximately 500 people found themselves stranded at Wajima airport due to road blockages in the Noto area. Reports indicate that individuals sought refuge in rental cars and tour buses on the airport premises, with no reported injuries but noticeable damage to airport facilities and runways.

Speaking to "Hello, Bulgaria" on Nova, Professor Alexander Lukanov from Saitama University shared his experience during the earthquake. Although his location was close to the affected Ishikawa region, he highlighted minimal problems reported by his students.

Bulgaria's ambassador to Japan, Marieta Arabadzhieva, confirmed no injuries among Bulgarians in the affected areas. Assurances were provided regarding the safety of nuclear and thermal power plants in the vicinity, dismissing concerns about radioactive leaks or breakdowns.

The earthquake, initially measuring 7.4 on the Richter scale, struck the Sea of Japan coast, followed by a tsunami warning in Ishikawa Prefecture, marking a devastating start to the New Year for Japan.