Police Detain 28 Illegal Migrants in Sofia

A dramatic scene unfolded on Sofia's "Botevgradsko shose" boulevard as authorities apprehended 28 illegal migrants traveling in a van with French registration, as reported by BNR.

Among the 28 individuals discovered in the van, two have been taken into custody following the interception. According to unverified police sources, the vehicle was reportedly operated by a 21-year-old individual already known to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, with another 19-year-old detained during the operation.

The incident has prompted the initiation of pre-trial proceedings, shedding light on the ongoing efforts to curb illegal immigration and enforce regulations in Bulgaria.

This recent bust underscores the continuous vigilance and proactive measures taken by law enforcement agencies to address illegal migration activities within the country's borders.