COVID-19 In Bulgaria: 66 New Cases In The Last 24 Hours

Society » HEALTH | January 2, 2024, Tuesday // 10:20
Bulgaria: COVID-19 In Bulgaria: 66 New Cases In The Last 24 Hours @Pixabay

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 66, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

517 tests were carried out, which means that the proportion of positive results is 12.8 percent.

No patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, 370 people with a diagnosis of COVID-19 are in hospitals, of which 31 are in intensive care units There are 12 new arrivals in medical facilities.

One person was cured in the last 24 hours, and the total since the beginning of the pandemic - 1,290,054.

Active cases are currently 5,660.

Not a single dose of COVID-19 vaccines has been administered in the last 24 hours. A total of 4,724,462 have been administered since the start of the immunization campaign.

A total of 38,676 people in the country have lost the battle with the coronavirus out of the confirmed 1,334,390 infected since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

Tags: COVID-19, cases, Coronavirus, Bulgaria
