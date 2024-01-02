Bulgaria Firm on Refugee Conditions Amid Schengen Talks
Interior Minister Kalin Stoyanov has underscored Bulgaria's stance, refusing additional conditions concerning refugees from Syria and Afghanistan in relation to European regulations and the nation's forthcoming Schengen air and sea accession.
In an interview with BNR, Minister Stoyanov emphasized Bulgaria's commitment to the Dublin Regulation, emphasizing the country's responsibility limited to the member state of initial entry for migrants.
Stoyanov stated firmly that Bulgaria won't accept individuals for whom it isn't accountable. He assured that the situation falls within the typical admission practices observed in recent years, allaying concerns about any deviation from established protocols.
Reflecting on the Ministry of Interior's efforts last year in handling illegal migration, Stoyanov highlighted a positive trajectory and noted the remarkably tranquil situation along the Bulgaria-Turkey border in recent months. He expressed optimism about the potential removal of land border controls by the end of 2024.
The Minister's remarks come amid ongoing discussions surrounding Bulgaria's refugee policies, highlighting the nation's adherence to existing regulations and its cautious approach in managing migration influxes.
