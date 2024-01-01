Bulgarian Customs Investigates Lukoil Neftohim Amid Russia Restrictions

The National Customs Agency has launched a comprehensive inspection targeting Lukoil Neftohim Burgas, the Rosenets oil port, and over 50 tax warehouses across Bulgaria that are under restrictive measures due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as confirmed by the agency.

This intensive scrutiny involves meticulous documentation and assessment of available volumes of crude oil imported from Russia, along with the petroleum products derived from it, in line with the derogation granted by the EU amidst the ban on Russian imports.

Notably, the ban on Burgas Refinery exporting products manufactured from Russian oil goes into effect immediately. Furthermore, starting from March 1, the prohibition will extend to the processing of oil originating from Russia.

This comprehensive inspection signifies a proactive stance by the National Customs Agency to ensure compliance with the evolving regulatory landscape amid geopolitical tensions, specifically pertaining to Russia's conflict with Ukraine.