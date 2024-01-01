Deputy PM Thanks Spanish Presidency as Bulgaria, Romania Set to Join Schengen

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mariya Gabriel extended gratitude to the Spanish Presidency of the EU Council for their collaborative efforts facilitating Bulgaria's Schengen accession. With Belgium gearing up to assume the EU Presidency, Gabriel welcomed and highlighted the six key priorities laid out by the incoming leadership.

Expressing appreciation for the Spanish Presidency's instrumental role in achieving Bulgaria's entry into the Schengen area, Gabriel conveyed her thanks via a Facebook post, acknowledging it as a significant national milestone.

Looking ahead to Belgium's EU Presidency, marked by the mantra "Protect, Strengthen, Prepare," Gabriel welcomed and endorsed the main focus areas outlined: upholding the rule of law and democracy, enhancing competitiveness, advocating a sustainable transition, reinforcing social and health agendas, safeguarding borders and citizens, and championing a globally engaged Europe.

In a late confirmation on December 30, the Council of the EU announced Bulgaria and Romania's impending inclusion in the Schengen area, commencing with air and sea borders.

Gabriel expressed anticipation for a fruitful collaboration during Belgium's presidency and conveyed best wishes for a successful term.