Weather in Bulgaria: Clouds and Changing Conditions Expected on January 2

As January 2 unfolds, expect varied weather patterns across Bulgaria. The day will commence under cloudy skies accompanied by minimal rainfall. However, there's a forecast of cloud cover reduction as the day progresses, especially before noon, promising some relief.

Anticipate light to moderate westerly winds throughout the day. Temperature highs will range between 7°C and 12°C, with Sofia experiencing temperatures hovering around 8°C.

Along the Black Sea coast, a cloudy morning with slight rainfall will gradually transition to decreased cloudiness in the afternoon, starting from the northern coast. The winds will be light to moderate, initially from the west and later shifting to the southwest in the evening. Temperatures along the coast are expected to reach between 9°C and 12°C, while the sea water temperature will remain around 9°C to 10°C.

In the mountainous regions, expect predominantly cloudy conditions with snowfall, particularly below altitudes of 1,200-1,300 meters, where rainfall is anticipated. However, the cloud cover is anticipated to diminish in the afternoon. The winds will be relatively light to moderate, with stronger gusts expected in the elevated areas of the Rila and Pirin mountains. Temperatures in the mountains will hover around 5°C at 1,200 meters and approximately 0°C at 2,000 meters.