Bulgarian Party Leaders Share New Year Hopes for 2024

As Bulgaria embraces the dawn of 2024, leaders from various political factions have taken to social media platforms to extend their wishes and hopes for the country in the coming year.

Boyko Borissov, the leader of GERB-SDS, conveyed his aspiration for Bulgaria to experience stability and security in the forthcoming months. Borissov expressed these sentiments through a heartfelt message on his personal Facebook profile.

Kiril Petkov, co-leader of "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria," highlighted the significant strides made in the justice system, emphasizing a long-awaited deep reform. Petkov also celebrated Bulgaria's recent full membership in the Schengen area, anticipating increased support for border protection efforts from European entities.

Kostadin Kostadinov, the leader of "Vazrazhdane" (Revival), wished fellow Bulgarians strength and wisdom. He stressed the intricate nature of the populace, recognizing both its remarkable qualities and its potential for destructive nihilism. Kostadinov urged leadership that fosters the best in people, exemplifying the qualities essential for Bulgaria's progress.

Delyan Peevski, the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) Floor Leader, reflected on the new year as an opportunity for a fresh start, expressing optimism that the best is yet to come. He advocated for peace prevailing over conflicts, urging a confident stride toward Bulgaria's Euro-Atlantic path.

Kornelia Ninova, leader of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), acknowledged the challenges faced in 2023 but expressed optimism for a better 2024. In a video address on her Facebook profile, she extended wishes for a year of peace, health, fulfillment, and unity for every Bulgarian, emphasizing the importance of love, respect, and unity.