Post-New Year's Pollution Spikes in 11 Bulgarian Cities

The onset of the New Year has ushered in a worrying surge in pollution across Bulgaria. Reports from the European Air Quality Index have flagged 11 cities in the country, including Sofia, for hazardous levels of particulate matter, double the permissible limits.

The culprit behind this alarming uptick in pollution can be attributed to a combination of factors. Unfavorable weather conditions, characterized by stagnant winds and dense fog, have exacerbated the situation. However, an unexpected contributor to this environmental hazard has emerged—New Year's celebrations marked by fireworks, firecrackers, and other pyrotechnics.

While the revelry brought in the New Year with excitement and joy, the fallout has been detrimental to air quality. The residue from these celebratory pyrotechnics has significantly contributed to the spike in pollution levels, impacting air quality and posing health risks across these cities.

Authorities are urging citizens to take necessary precautions as the air quality remains compromised. The aftermath of these celebrations serves as a stark reminder of the environmental toll of festive practices and the urgent need for responsible measures to mitigate their impact.