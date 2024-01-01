Italy Takes the Helm of G7 Amidst Global Unrest

Italy steps into the pivotal role of the G7 rotating presidency, taking over from Japan, in a time fraught with global tensions and intricate geopolitical challenges, as reported by world agencies and Italian media.

Rome’s presidency inherits a world grappling with issues on multiple fronts, notably the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, and the intricacies of relations with China. Climate concerns, food security, global health, and women’s status worldwide top the priorities of Italy’s presidency.

The year-long term will spotlight advancements in artificial intelligence and the dual facets of benefits and risks emerging from this technological sphere.

Key focuses encompass curbing illegal migration and combatting traffickers, particularly with attention toward Africa, a region experiencing a complex balance between the Global East and West. Italy aims to drive G7 contributions toward African development, seeking to stem the flow of illegal migration into the EU.

President Giorgia Meloni is anticipated to unveil the "Matei Plan" during Italy's tenure, aiming to foster equitable cooperation modeled after Enrico Mattei's partnership principles between Italy, Africa, and Europe. Meloni is expected to outline Italy's G7 presidency priorities during an upcoming press conference.

A significant juncture is the G7 summit scheduled from June 13 to 15 in Borgo Egnatia, Puglia, Italy. However, a broader challenge emerges from the growing global influence of the BRICS association, expanded with six new member nations.

With Italy previously holding the G7 presidency multiple times since the group's inception, this tenure faces the unique backdrop of imminent elections in member countries, including the US, UK, and European Parliament, which could reshape the political landscape across the G7 in 2024.