World » EU | January 1, 2024, Monday // 11:57
Bulgaria: Belgium Assumes EU Council Presidency Amidst Crucial Challenges

Belgium steps into the pivotal role of presiding over the Council of the European Union for the 13th time, shouldering responsibilities during a challenging period. Taking the reins from Spain, the country gears up to navigate complex issues before handing over to Hungary.

With a focus on the mantra "Protect, Strengthen, Prepare," Belgium outlines six core areas that demand immediate attention.

These encompass safeguarding the rule of law, democracy, and unity, bolstering competitiveness, fostering an ecological and equitable transition, fortifying the social and health agenda, ensuring the protection of people and borders, and asserting a globally engaged Europe.

