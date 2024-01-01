Bulgaria: New Regulations and Changes in Effect as of January 1, 2024

With the start of the new year, several significant changes and regulations have come into effect across Bulgaria, impacting various aspects of daily life and welfare.

1. Minimum Wage Increase: The minimum wage sees a substantial hike, climbing from BGN 780 to BGN 933 (EUR 476), resulting in a net pay of BGN 723.99 after deductions.

2. Retirement Age Adjustments: Various categories of work experience now require different retirement ages and years of service, aiming to align with specific sectors and genders:

For the third category of work, women need 62 years and 2 months with 36 years and 6 months of social security experience, while men need 64 years and 7 months with 39 years and 6 months of experience.

Partial service retirement now requires 67 years with 15 years of insurance.

Those in the "Defense and Security" sector can retire at 54 years and 2 months with 27 years of social security experience for both genders.

For those in the first and second work categories not meeting specific conditions, retirement ages range from 50 years, 8 months to 59 years, 2 months, depending on gender and work category.

3. Child Benefits: Starting January 1, more families in Bulgaria are eligible for child benefits due to raised income thresholds. Families earning between BGN 710 and 810 per family member can now receive 80% of the allowance amount. The income threshold for applying has increased to BGN 710/month per family member, up from the previous BGN 510. The actual benefits per child remain unchanged: BGN 50 for one child, BGN 110 for two, and BGN 165 for three.

4. Water Price Surge: Water prices escalate countrywide, with increases ranging from over 40% in some areas to 1.4% in others. The highest price per cubic meter will be in Razgrad at BGN 6.08.

Additional changes include electronic food vouchers, an increase in daily unemployment compensation, the prohibition of heated cigarettes with aromas, and the cessation of Russian oil imports by March 1.

These new regulations and adjustments are poised to significantly impact Bulgarian households, employment, and social welfare.