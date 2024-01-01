Japan Hit by 7.6 Richter Quake, Tsunami Waves Reach Coast

World | January 1, 2024, Monday // 11:37
Bulgaria: Japan Hit by 7.6 Richter Quake, Tsunami Waves Reach Coast

Japan faces a crisis as tsunami waves, following a powerful 7.6-magnitude earthquake, reach up to 1.2 meters high along the coast. NHK reports flooding in Uajiyama and smaller waves in Toyama Prefecture, sparking evacuation orders for high-risk areas.

The Japan Meteorological Agency warns of potential 5-meter waves, prompting urgent evacuations. The quake's epicenter is traced to the Noto Peninsula, felt across the Sea of Japan coast in central Japan.

While there are no confirmed casualties, security cameras capture homes collapsing. Notably, major nuclear plants remain unaffected. However, high-speed trains halt services in affected regions, leaving tens of thousands without power.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Japan, Earthquake, tsunami, evacuation
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria