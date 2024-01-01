Japan Hit by 7.6 Richter Quake, Tsunami Waves Reach Coast

Japan faces a crisis as tsunami waves, following a powerful 7.6-magnitude earthquake, reach up to 1.2 meters high along the coast. NHK reports flooding in Uajiyama and smaller waves in Toyama Prefecture, sparking evacuation orders for high-risk areas.

The Japan Meteorological Agency warns of potential 5-meter waves, prompting urgent evacuations. The quake's epicenter is traced to the Noto Peninsula, felt across the Sea of Japan coast in central Japan.

While there are no confirmed casualties, security cameras capture homes collapsing. Notably, major nuclear plants remain unaffected. However, high-speed trains halt services in affected regions, leaving tens of thousands without power.