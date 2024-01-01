Sofia's 2024 Kickoff: Lights, Music, and Unexpected Fireworks

Sofia ushered in 2024 with a lively celebration at Alexander I Battenberg Square, marked by a dazzling light show and a vibrant concert that captivated residents and visitors alike.

The festive atmosphere was fueled by a lineup of renowned musicians and emerging talents, with performances from ViliDJ Brazz & Brass Band, Krista, Donny, Neti, Ivo Papazov, Trakia Orchestra, Tangra, and Ostava. The stage was ablaze with music, creating a warm ambiance for the audience.

As the clock struck midnight, the traditional Christian Orthodox chant "Na Mnogaya Leta," previously performed by the late opera bass Boris Hristov, set the stage for the beloved Bulgarian chain dance, Diko Iliev's Dunavsko Horo. The infectious rhythm compelled many to join hands and dance in celebration of the new year.

Despite the municipality's ban on fireworks at the stroke of midnight, reports indicated a thunderous display of fireworks near the event. A Radio Bulgaria reporter witnessed the city illuminated with fireworks, contradicting the imposed restriction.

Similar festive gatherings to bid farewell to the old year and welcome the new unfolded in major cities, echoing the spirited celebrations across the country.