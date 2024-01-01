President Radev's New Year Address Called for Unity and Strengthening Bulgaria's Foundations
Bulgarian President Rumen Radev, in his annual New Year's Eve speech to the nation, emphasized the critical need for unity and leadership to fortify Bulgaria's statehood, sovereignty, and the rule of law. Addressing the challenges faced in the past year, he highlighted the importance of moral values and national unity as cornerstones for the nation's prosperity.
Expressing hope for a more peaceful and prosperous year ahead, President Radev underlined the significance of moral foundations, enlightenment, and courage, essential for Bulgaria's progress. He cautioned against division, corruption, censorship, and the erosion of sovereignty, stressing that these obstacles hinder the country's development as a free democracy.
Emphasizing the nation's resilience throughout history, Radev called for a collective effort to overcome present challenges and pave the way for a brighter future. He encouraged Bulgarians to cherish their heritage, traditions, and national unity, urging them to contribute to a Bulgaria where future generations can thrive.
The President extended his wishes for health and prosperity to every Bulgarian household, advocating for a country where its children find happiness and fulfillment. He concluded by reminding citizens of their responsibility in shaping a nation where unity, sovereignty, and dignity prevail.
