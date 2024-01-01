Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev: 2024 Budget Plans and City Developments Unveiled

Politics | January 1, 2024, Monday // 09:27
Bulgaria: Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev: 2024 Budget Plans and City Developments Unveiled Vasil Terziev

Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev shared key insights into the city's upcoming plans, announcing that the 2024 budget for Bulgaria's capital would enter the public discussion arena by mid-January. Terziev conveyed this update in a final 2023 report, emphasizing the city's focus on development.

The proposed budget includes substantial funding for 109 investment projects, totaling nearly EUR 51 million. These projects, earmarked for completion by 2026, are poised to significantly impact Sofia's infrastructure and community services.

Terziev addressed concerns about the halted Simeonovo Lift in Vitosha Mountain, expressing uncertainty about its operational timeline. To mitigate the lack of service, additional buses will be deployed along crucial routes.

One notable achievement highlighted by Terziev was the resolution of funding gaps for the city's water and wastewater infrastructure.

In a call for community engagement, the mayor urged Sofia's residents to actively contribute to making the city more livable. Terziev emphasized that collective effort and involvement are instrumental in shaping a better future for Sofia.

As the city prepares to reveal its budgetary plans, Sofia residents are poised to witness transformative changes aimed at enhancing their living standards.

