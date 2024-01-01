New Year's Day Weather Update: Overcast Skies and Varied Temperatures Across Bulgaria

Society » ENVIRONMENT | January 1, 2024, Monday // 09:03
Bulgaria: New Year's Day Weather Update: Overcast Skies and Varied Temperatures Across Bulgaria Photo: Stella Ivanova @novinite.com

As 2024 begins, Bulgaria witnesses a diverse weather forecast across its regions on January 1. The day dawns with overcast conditions, particularly in the Upper Thracian Plain, the Black Sea coast, and along the Danube, where low clouds or fog might be present before noon.

In Sofia, temperatures are anticipated to hover around 9°C, while the rest of the country experiences varied highs between 9°C and 14°C.

On the Black Sea coast, certain areas might experience reduced visibility in the morning. The wind is expected to be light to moderate, with temperatures ranging from 12°C to 15°C. The sea's temperature is forecasted to be between 9°C and 10°C.

In the mountainous regions, an overcast day awaits with moderate to strong winds blowing west-southwesterly. Temperatures are estimated to reach about 8°C at 1,200 meters altitude and around -1°C at 2,000 meters.

As Bulgaria steps into the New Year, the weather presents a mix of conditions across its diverse landscapes, from coastal areas to mountainous regions, setting the tone for the first day of 2024.

Check what weather awaits us in January 2024.

