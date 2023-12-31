In an address marking the start of 2024, Eleonora Mitrofanova, the Russian Ambassador to Bulgaria, conveyed her warm wishes to the people of Bulgaria, reflecting on the challenging dynamics that have impacted Russian-Bulgarian relations over the past year.

Mitrofanova acknowledged the strain that has crept into the historical ties between the two nations, expressing concern about the widening divide and attempts to rewrite the narrative of their longstanding friendship. Despite the unsettling turn of events, she expressed optimism about the resilience of their enduring bond, drawing from her interactions with people across Bulgaria.

Highlighting Russia's resilience amidst global pressures, Mitrofanova emphasized the nation's unity, strength, and prosperity as it navigates economic sanctions and international isolation attempts. She underscored Russia's strides in bolstering its industrial and scientific capabilities, fostering modernization, and sustaining ties with a significant majority of nations rooted in mutual national interests.

Mitrofanova extended warm wishes to both Russian expatriates and Bulgarian friends, urging them to embrace optimism amid the ever-evolving times. She emphasized the importance of familial support and encouraged a steadfast belief in better days ahead.

The ambassador concluded her message by extending heartfelt New Year and Christmas greetings to all, encapsulating hopes for a brighter future amidst the ongoing changes.

