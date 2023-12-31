Israel Announced that it had Attacked a Hamas HQ in Southern Gaza

Israel attacked the headquarters of Hamas in the city of Khan Yunis in the southern part of the Gaza Strip, said the spokesman of the Israeli Defense Forces, Daniel Hagari.

"During a ground operation in Khan Younis, the Israel Defense Forces attacked Hamas headquarters in the center of the city, including the Palestinian movement's intelligence command center," Hagari said.

The information cannot be independently verified.

Israel suspects that the leader of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Yahya Sinwar, is hiding in tunnels under Khan Younis.

Israeli forces also announced that they are in the process of taking control of northern Gaza, where the Israeli offensive began. There, the army has focused its efforts on the Darj Tufah area, which is the last serious Hamas bastion in northern Gaza.

Israeli forces yesterday ended a large-scale attack on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, near the border with Israel, the military spokesman said. Three terrorist cells were eliminated there, he explained, adding that the army will continue to attack Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon.

"The southern areas of Lebanon will not return to what they used to be," Hagari said.

According to him, 80% of the rockets fired by Hezbollah on Friday fell on Lebanese territory - information that was also not confirmed by an independent source.