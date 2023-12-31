US and Bulgaria Ambassadors Unite in Shared Vision for 2024 in Joint New Year's Message (VIDEO)

The US Embassy in Bulgaria and the Bulgarian Embassy in the United States marked the New Year with a harmonious gesture—a joint video greeting sent by Ambassadors Kenneth Merten and Georgi Panayotov. The message underscored the collaborative efforts between the two nations across several crucial domains, including security, energy, trade, culture, technology, and innovation, all aimed at enhancing the lives of their citizens.

Ambassador Kenneth Merten highlighted the significance of the recent 120th-anniversary celebrations, which illuminated the rich and interconnected history while emphasizing the ongoing collaborations between the countries.

Ambassador Georgi Panayotov emphasized the anticipation for the upcoming year, poised to open a new chapter in bilateral relations. Ambassador Merten echoed this sentiment, expressing a commitment to initiate the next 120 years of enduring friendship between the United States and Bulgaria.