Bulgarian Tourists Flock to Greece for New Year Celebrations

As the New Year approaches, Greek destinations are bustling with Bulgarian tourists, with many already settled into hotels, particularly in northern Greece. Reports from Thassos and Samothraki highlight a notable increase in Bulgarian groups choosing these nearby islands for their New Year's festivities compared to previous years.

Benefiting from unseasonably warm weather, locals and tourists alike are gearing up for vibrant celebrations and municipal-organized concerts. Restaurants are fully booked in anticipation of the holiday rush.

Greeks traditionally mark the New Year by purchasing a pomegranate, which is broken at the stroke of midnight for good health and prosperity. Children eagerly await the arrival of St. Vasil, their version of Santa Claus, who makes a dramatic entrance to the islands by boat.

Red poinsettias adorn balconies across homes, symbolizing the festive spirit. Dinner tables are adorned with roast lamb or pork, a customary dish for the occasion. The midnight ritual involves breaking the Bread of St. Vasil, which contains a hidden coin.

In the local tradition, Christmas carolers traverse neighborhoods, extending heartfelt wishes for health and prosperity. Many religious leaders extend invitations for people to welcome the New Year with prayers in churches and monasteries.