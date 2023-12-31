Mariya Gabriel: Bulgaria's Schengen Step Signals European Integration Success

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister, Mariya Gabriel, expressed gratitude to the collective efforts that propelled Bulgaria into the Schengen agreement for air and sea borders. Highlighting Bulgaria's pivotal role in safeguarding the European Union's external boundaries, Gabriel emphasized the country's robust border control system, reinforcing EU security. Looking ahead, she affirmed continued collaborative efforts in 2024 to further dissolve land border controls, strengthening the Schengen area alongside Romania.

"We've earned back trust, enhanced security, and deepened European integration," expressed Kiril Petkov, co-chairman of We Continue the Change and former Prime Minister, via Facebook. Acknowledging potential opposition from political and geopolitical adversaries, Petkov stressed the priority of national interests superseding political or party affiliations, marking the Schengen entry as a momentous day for Bulgaria.

News outlets across the world, including Europe and the USA via Nova TV, have highlighted Bulgaria and Romania's imminent entry into the Schengen zone through air and sea routes starting in March next year. AFP reported that all 27 EU member states agreed to lift internal air and sea border checks with Bulgaria and Romania by March 31, coinciding with the transition from winter to summer flight schedules by the International Aviation Association (IATA).

This landmark decision comes after more than 12 years of negotiations. While the European Commission had acknowledged Bulgaria and Romania's readiness for Schengen since 2011, Vienna had previously vetoed their entry, citing concerns about illegal migrant inflow to Austria. However, Vienna agreed to lift the veto after securing guarantees related to immigration.

In a joint declaration with Vienna, Sofia and Bucharest pledged to combat illegal immigration more effectively and adhere fully to European asylum laws, which dictate that asylum seekers are received by the country of their initial entry.

The European Commission and Commission President Ursula von der Leyen lauded Bulgaria and Romania's entry, expressing that it will fortify the Schengen area and benefit all European citizens. The EU had earlier scrutinized the judicial systems and rule of law in both countries but officially concluded monitoring in September, affirming their fulfillment of Schengen entry requirements.

While passport control at ports and airports will cease for Romanians and Bulgarians traveling to most EU countries, checks will persist at land borders. Talks regarding the removal of these checks will continue into 2024, with a decision expected within a reasonable timeframe, according to Reuters.

Numerous publications, including CNN, "Republika," and "Corriere della Sera," have highlighted the significance of this decision, emphasizing easier travel for citizens of both countries and heralding it as a stepping stone towards full Schengen membership.

The reactions from authorities in Bulgaria and Romania have been positive. Officials have expressed gratitude for the decision, considering it an essential step for the security and integration of their nations within the EU. Romanian President Klaus Iohannis hailed it as a significant move in favor of the Romanian people.

Additionally, the decision received appreciation from the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, who stressed its unifying effect and its contribution to European security. Romanian authorities welcomed the move, highlighting its benefits for citizens at home and abroad and signaling their commitment to complete Schengen legislation implementation.

TASS noted that the EU's introduction of partial Schengen for Bulgaria and Romania is unprecedented, emphasizing Romania's positive reception of the decision, which reinforces the country's integration within the EU. Romanian President Klaus Iohannis reiterated Romania's commitment to EU security and praised the nation's role in protecting the EU's external borders.