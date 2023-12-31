January 2024 Weather Outlook: From Chilly Lows to Pleasant Highs

Get ready for a mixed bag of weather as January 2024 approaches. According to meteorologist Krassimir Stoev from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, the month is expected to bring temperatures within the typical range for this time of year. Northern Bulgaria and high plains can expect averages from minus 2C to 1C, while Southern Bulgaria and the Black Sea coast will hover between 0C to 4C. The mountainous regions will experience colder temperatures, ranging from minus 10C to minus 3C. Brace for a low of minus 13C and a high of 18C throughout the month.

Precipitation is anticipated to match or surpass the average, fluctuating between 30 and 70 l/sq m for the month.

The Balkans will witness a dynamic weather pattern in January. The month kicks off with warm, dry conditions and occasional fog in low-lying areas. Expect a shift around January 5-10, as rain and snowfall are predicted.

Mid-month, between January 10 and 20, snow showers are on the horizon, coupled with temperatures either at or below the seasonal norm.

Towards the latter half, from January 20 to 31, temperatures will likely normalize. Showers may make appearances around January 20 and 25.

The sun's journey through January paints a picture of changing daylight hours. At the month's onset in Sofia, the sun rises at 07:56 am and sets at 05:03 pm, granting a 9-hour, 6-minute day. By month's end, the sunrise moves to 07:42 am, while the sunset extends to 05:37 pm, giving a 9-hour, 55-minute day.

Keep an eye out for varying weather throughout the month, with fluctuations from chilly lows to more pleasant highs.