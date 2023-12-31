Bulgaria's Schengen Entry: Political Leaders Hail Triumph

Bulgaria's impending entry into the Schengen zone through air and sea borders from March 2024 has been met with widespread acclaim, signaling a remarkable stride in European integration. Amidst this pivotal development, leaders have offered diverse perspectives on the momentous decision, highlighting its profound significance for the nation's future within the European landscape.

Former Prime Minister Kiril Petkov, co-leader of We Continue the Change party, lauded the move as a monumental step in regaining trust, enhancing security, and advancing European integration. Petkov dismissed critics' sentiments that the entry was insignificant, emphasizing the national importance of the moment over political divides.

In a fervent Facebook post, Petkov outlined the advantages Bulgaria stands to gain, emphasizing the economic benefits for Bulgarian travelers, the reinforcement of borders with increased financial resources, and the pivotal role in combating human trafficking. He underscored the country's political elevation within Schengen, highlighting the participation in negotiations and the wielding of veto power.

Acknowledging existing obligations under the Dublin agreement regarding migrant registration and acceptance, Petkov countered Russia's attempts to downplay Bulgaria's success, citing geopolitical motives behind Russia's stance.

Interior Minister Kalin Stoyanov hailed the achievement as a testament to Bulgaria's capability in safeguarding not only its borders but also those of a united Europe. Stoyanov credited the collaborative efforts within the Interior Ministry, lauding the commitment displayed by law enforcement and military personnel.

Expressing gratitude to Bulgarian border police, armed forces, and Interior Ministry officials for their contribution, Stoyanov stressed unity for future endeavors, expressing optimism for the potential abolition of internal land border checks.