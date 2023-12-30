Opposition in Bulgaria Decries Austria's Schengen Entry Terms

Austria's stipulations for entry into the Schengen zone have sparked fierce criticism from opposition parties in Bulgaria, citing concerns of transforming the nation into a large refugee hub.

Kostadin Kostadinov, chairman of the pro-Russian "Vazrazhdane" party, vehemently criticized the government's approach, accusing it of converting Bulgaria into what he termed as a "huge refugee camp." He highlighted the unsettling agreement, where Bulgaria would accept illegal migrants who previously traversed its territory en route to Western Europe, in exchange for Schengen privileges. Kostadinov's remarks emphasized the potential consequence of Bulgaria becoming a significant destination for individuals from Asian and African regions.

Kornelia Ninova, leader of the Bulgarian Socialist Party, echoed Kostadinov's sentiments, stressing that no other country had encountered such stringent Schengen prerequisites. She placed responsibility for the setback squarely on GERB, highlighting their representation in key foreign policy positions.

The Austrian conditions, integral to their Schengen entry, pivot on reinforcing land border controls and mandate Bulgaria and Romania to accommodate migrants who entered Austria.

The opposition's vocal dissent against Austria's terms underscores rising tensions over the handling of migration and the implications these conditions might have on Bulgaria's role within the Schengen framework.