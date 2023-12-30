Ukraine Strikes Back: Russian City In Flames After Drone Attack

Following Russia's missile and drone strike, Ukraine swiftly responded with a substantial counterattack using numerous drones, marking this retaliation as one of the most expansive since the conflict's inception.

The center of Belgorod right after the strike

The aftermath of this retaliatory action unfolded in Belgorod, where devastation and casualties became evident. Reports indicate a grim toll, with at least five individuals confirmed dead and more than 40 sustaining injuries. Urgent safety warnings urged residents to seek shelter in bomb shelters as a precautionary measure.

Residents of #Belgorod publish numerous evidences of the consequences of the strikes. Cars are on fire in the city center, smoke rises in residential areas.

Aerial views captured above the Russian city portrayed a distressing scene, showcasing billowing plumes of smoke emerging from various locations, indicating widespread destruction across the area. The sheer scale of this response highlights an escalation in the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

