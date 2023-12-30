Bulgaria's Google Yearbook: A Peek into 2023's Searches

Bulgaria’s Google searches in 2023 unveiled a captivating mix of interests, reflecting the nation's pulse through the year. The release of Google's annual rundown of the most searched terms offers a unique glimpse into the country's trends and inclinations over the past year.

Natural events made a seismic impact on searches, quite literally, as earthquakes topped the list of most searched terms in Bulgaria. Following closely behind were inquiries about the pivotal "Elections 2023," underscoring the populace's political engagement. Notable figures like Vanya Grigorova and Mariya Gabriel secured spots among the top ten searches, indicative of the local interest in global affairs such as the Israel-Palestine conflict. Surprisingly, the Australian quokka, renowned as the world's happiest animal, also captured Bulgarians' curiosity, securing a respectable ninth place on the list.

Politicians took the spotlight in the realm of personalities, with Vanya Grigorova, a mayoral candidate in the capital, reigning supreme. Sporting personalities like chess champion Nurgyul Salimova, singer Kerana, business mogul Vasil Bozhkov, and former Prosecutor General Ivan Geshev also held sway among the top ten searches.

Literary pursuits found resonance with Bulgarians, with Georgi Gospodinov's "Time Shelter," recipient of the esteemed international Booker Prize, claiming the top spot among books. Biographies chronicling the lives of Matthew Perry, Prince Harry, and Lili Ivanova followed suit in the list's hierarchy.

The cinematic landscape was diverse, featuring global hits like "Oppenheimer" and "Barbie," alongside Bulgaria's very own "Chalga." Music-wise, the debut concert of Imagine Dragons in Bulgaria claimed the top spot, with Ed Sheeran's anticipated performance closely trailing. The eclectic mix of preferences was evident in the diverse array of concerts searched for, spanning artists like Nikolina Chakardakova, Sofi Marinova, the group "Molets," and pianist Evgeni Genchev.

In sports, local football teams dominated, but international events like the Women's World Cup and the charity event "Match of Hope" hosted by former national team captain Stiliyan Petrov garnered significant interest.

The tech-savvy populace exhibited an avid interest in artificial intelligence, as evidenced by the high searches for ChatGPT. The Ministry of Education's Digital Backpack platform and the BG-ALERT early warning system also held positions in the top technology-related searches.

From culinary curiosities to language nuances and informational quests on economics and relationships, the search categories revealed a broad spectrum of interests and inquiries that captivated Bulgarians throughout the year.

Full list:

General searches:

earthquake;

2023 election;

Israel;

Vanya Grigorova;

Matthew Perry;

Palestine;

Tina Turner;

Mariya Gabriel;

quokka;

Oppenheimer.

Bulgarian personalities:

Vanya Grigorova;

Mariya Gabriel;

Vasil Terziev;

Nurgyul Salimova;

Vasil Bozhkov;

Ivan Geshev;

Victoria Goteva;

Rosali Petrova;

Kerana;

Anton Hekimyan.

Movies:

Oppenheimer;

Barbie;

Fast and Furious;

Chalga;

Everything Everywhere All at Once;

Avatar 2;

Creed 3;

John Wick 4;

The Nun 2;

The Meg 2.

Concerts:

Imagine Dragons;

Ed Sheeran;

Grafa;

Evgeni Genchev;

Nikolina Chakardakova;

Sofi Marinova;

Molets

Mile Kitic;

Lili Ivanova;

Tony Dimitrova.

Sport events:

Levski - Eintracht;

Women's World Cup;

Bulgaria – Hungary;

– Hungary; Ludogorets - Ajax;

CSKA - Levski;

Levski – Shkupi;

Bulgaria - Serbia;

- Serbia; Levski - Hapoel Be'er Sheva;

Botev - Levski;

A match of hope.

Books:

Georgi Gospodinov: "Time Shelter";

Matthew Perry: "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing";

Prince Harry: "Spare";

Lili Ivanova: "My personal diary";

Georgi Milkov: "Stories from the hand luggage";

Ludmila Filipova: "The War of Letters";

Yana Titova: "Dyada";

Kai Bird and Martin Sherwin: "Oppenheimer - American Prometheus";

Hugh Howey: "Silo";

Dimitar Kiryazov: "101% Bai Ivan".

Tech searches:

chat GPT;

iPhone 15;

character AI;

BG-ALERT;

The Last of Us;

digital backpack;

Chandrayaan-3;

Hogwarts legacy;

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra;

Open AI.

Bulgarian TV formats and series:

Games of will;

The Bachelor;

The war of letters;

Survivor;

The farm;

Alley of Fame;

All inclusive;

The masked singer;

Very much my man;

Wines.

How:

How to vote with a machine;

How to ask for forgiveness;

How the matches ended;

How to eat passion fruit;

How Israel was created;

How to plant potatoes;

How to lower blood pressure;

How can I check when my sick leave will be paid?;

How to bleed a radiator;

How to make yogurt.

Recipe:

Bhajis;

Patatnik;

Chirpanski meatballs;

Kuymak;

Pumpkin pie;

Pancakes;

Focaccia;

Keur Sarma;

Royal Turshia;

Chili Con Carne.

How much does it cost:

how much is a gram of gold worth;

how much is my property worth;

how much does it cost to transfer a car;

how much is the turkish lira worth;

how much does a kidney cost;

how much does it cost to clean a yard;

how much does an in vitro procedure cost in Bulgaria ;

; how much is PlayStation 4;

how much is one bitcoin worth;

how much is a card for public transport in Sofia.

