Novinite's Most-Read Articles of 2023: A Year in Review
The pulse of a nation and its interconnectedness with global events is often reflected in the most-read news articles. In 2023, Bulgaria experienced a dynamic tapestry of events that garnered immense attention. From seismic geopolitical shifts to local happenings, these articles encapsulate the essence of the year:
January: A Cryptocurrency Saga Unfolds
The year commenced with a flurry of interest in Sofia's public transport updates, swiftly followed by a gripping police operation against cryptocurrency company NEXO. The legal battle ensued, with headlines proclaiming NEXO's billion-dollar lawsuit against Bulgaria, marking a gripping start to 2023.
- Sofia Public Transport: Which are the New Tickets and Cards and How to Validate them?
- Police Operation against Cryptocurrency Company NEXO in Bulgaria’s Capital
February: Geopolitical Insights and Natural Turmoil
February delved into historical reflections on Bulgaria's past while exploring Croatia's diplomatic stance. Simultaneously, seismic activities in Romania and Croatia shook the region, while our ambassadors series continued with Kosovo. The tragic migrant incident in Italy seized global attention, standing out amidst political discussions and natural calamities.
- 78 Years since the Massacre of the Bulgarian Elite by the Communist Regime
- Croatia's Ambassador to Bulgaria: The Most Important Advantage We have is our Membership in the EU #AmbassadorTalks
- 5.2 Earthquake in Romania, 4.0 in Croatia
- Interview with H.E. Delfin Pllana on Kosovo's Independence Day #AmbassadorTalks
- Migrant Tragedy in Italy - at least 60 People have Died so far
March: Historical Rumblings and Financial Concerns
March unraveled historical controversies regarding Russia's capitulation to Bulgaria in 1918 and highlighted Bulgaria's economic concerns related to BGN-EUR fixed exchange rate. The invasion of Ukraine continued to dominate headlines, accompanied by a piece on Iran's nuclear trajectory and finishing the month with our last ambassadors' interview.
- March 3rd 1918: Russia Capitulated to Bulgaria?
- Ministry of Finance: Bulgaria is facing Bankruptcy, there is Risk for the Fixed BGN-EUR Exchange Rate
- Day 386 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Western Media reports of over 100,000 Dead Ukrainian Servicemen
- 2023: Iran at the Doorstep of the Nuclear Club?
- Greek Ambassador: Bulgaria is our Most Important Economic and Trade partner in the Region #AmbassadorTalks
April: War in Ukraine and the Weather
- As the invasion persisted, Ukraine's plight remained in focus, detailing harrowing accounts. Amidst geopolitical discussions, weather updates for Bulgaria garnered staggering readership.
- Zelensky promised Polish Farmers solutions on the Grain Imports issue
- Day 412 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Russians Beheaded a Ukrainian Prisoner in Bakhmut
- Day 427 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Xi Jinping talked with Zelensky
- Weather in Bulgaria: Rain and Thunder Today
May-June: Balkans, Celebration and a Murder
In May, Bulgaria celebrated St. George's Day, honoring courage and its military, while Albania's local elections grappled with concerns over drug cartels and the country's political future. The murder of a wanted Bulgarian figure in South Africa made international headlines, and Bulgaria's disappointing ranking in sustainable tourism sparked discussions about its tourism potential. In June, Montenegro geared up for parliamentary elections, focusing on the impact of young voters. Greece promoted its tourism allure, emphasizing its year-round appeal, while Bulgaria's steps toward Schengen entry stirred anticipation and speculation among its citizens.
- Bulgarians Celebrate St. George's Day - The Day of Courage and the Bulgarian Army
- 2023 Local Elections in Albania: Choice between Drug Cartels and/or Parliamentary Republic?
- Wanted by Interpol Bulgarian Krasimir Kamenov-Karo was Murdered in South Africa
- 2023 Parliamentary Elections in Montenegro: Young Voters Will Decide the Elections
- Greek Secretary for Tourism: The Cradle of Western Civilization is a Wonderful Year-Round Destination
- Euractiv: Bulgaria enters Schengen in 2 Stages
July to August: Criminal Activities, a Meteorite and International Revelations
July saw people deeply engaged in monitoring the prolonged Ukrainian conflict, reaching its 495th day of invasion with Prigozhin's declarations from Belarus drawing considerable interest. Speculations about a possible meteorite's impact gripped readers while discussions on Bulgaria's passport ranking and a disturbing local crime held national attention. August was marked by tragedy as the infamous Bulgarian security expert, Alexei Petrov, was fatally shot in Sofia, sparking widespread reactions. The postponement of Bulgaria and Romania's Schengen ambitions and discussions hinting at Russia's influence shaped Bulgaria's diplomatic narratives, underlining the country's geopolitical intricacies.
- Day 495 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Prigozhin promised "Victory at the Front" in his first words from Belarus
- Did a Meteorite Hit Bulgaria Last Night? (VIDEO)
- The Bulgarian Passport is now 13th in the World
- Bulgaria: Man Cut 18-year-old Girl 400 Times with Dummy Knife, Shaved her Head and Broke her Nose
- Infamous Bulgarian Security Expert and Politician Alexei Petrov was Shot Dead in Sofia (UPDATED)
- Postponing Bulgaria and Romania's Schengen Dream helps Russia
September-October: Schengen Struggles, State of Emergency and Ed Sheeran
In September, Bulgaria navigated intricate diplomatic waters as the Netherlands emphasized the importance of a functioning justice system for Schengen entry, while Austria highlighted impermeable borders. A state of emergency along the southern Black Sea coast, claiming two lives, drew national concern. In October the country rejoiced at the announcement of Ed Sheeran's upcoming concert in 2024, contrasting with Austria's shift in perspective regarding Romania's Schengen entry, signaling evolving dynamics in European relations.
- On Bulgaria’s accession to Schengen: The Netherlands wants Functioning Justice System, Austria - Impermeable Borders
- Bulgaria: State of Emergency in the Southern Black Sea Coast - At least 2 People have Died (UPDATED)
- Bulgaria and Romania expect to be in Schengen by the end of the year
- Ed Sheeran will have a Concert in Bulgaria in 2024
- Austria No Longer has a Problem with Romania's Entry into Schengen
November-December: Christmas, Radev and... Schengen, Schengen, Schengen!
November and December unveiled a mix of events—from the return of "Carrefour" and festive Christmas markets to strategic decisions. The delay in Schengen, President Radev's prioritization of national security over Ukraine's armored vehicle donation, and genetic revelations on Slavic ancestry sparked discussions. Vienna's surprise offers hinted at breakthroughs, contrasted by Hungary's ultimatum over gas taxes. The year culminated in Bulgaria's Schengen triumph confirmed by the Netherlands, reflecting a whirlwind of negotiations and strategic balancing on the global stage.
- "Carrefour" Returns to Bulgaria
- Christmas Markets Unveiled Across Bulgaria: Festive Fun for All
- Schengen Decision for Bulgaria: Awaited Call Delayed Again
- Bulgarian President Radev Vetoes Armored Vehicle Donation to Ukraine, Prioritizes National Security
- Genetic Study Reveals Strong Slavic Ancestry in Bulgarians, Romanians, and Croats Across the Balkans
- Vienna's Schengen Surprise: Bargain Deals on the Table for Bulgaria, Romania!
- Confirmed: Hungary Issued Ultimatum To Veto Schengen If Bulgaria Does Not Remove The Tax On Russian Gas
- BREAKING: Bulgaria's Schengen Triumph - The Netherlands Grants Approval!
An honorable mention is the acknowledgment on "X" (formerly Twitter) of one of our articles by the Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orban.
Von der Leyen: Managing the Bulgarian-Turkish Border is the Most Urgent Task for Strengthening EU's Land Borders
As the pages of 2023 draw to a close, the most-read articles on our news agency stand as a testament to the diverse interests and concerns of our readers. From geopolitical upheavals to cultural milestones, each click and share echoes the curiosity and engagement of our audience with Bulgaria's local narratives and its interconnectedness with global affairs. As we eagerly step into 2024, we extend our sincerest wishes for a year that brims with promise, stability, and moments of collective growth. We remain committed to delivering insightful, compelling news stories that resonate with your interests, enriching the discourse and understanding of our world. Here's to an informed and enlightened 2024 for us all!
