Novinite's Most-Read Articles of 2023: A Year in Review

The pulse of a nation and its interconnectedness with global events is often reflected in the most-read news articles. In 2023, Bulgaria experienced a dynamic tapestry of events that garnered immense attention. From seismic geopolitical shifts to local happenings, these articles encapsulate the essence of the year:

January: A Cryptocurrency Saga Unfolds

The year commenced with a flurry of interest in Sofia's public transport updates, swiftly followed by a gripping police operation against cryptocurrency company NEXO. The legal battle ensued, with headlines proclaiming NEXO's billion-dollar lawsuit against Bulgaria, marking a gripping start to 2023.

February: Geopolitical Insights and Natural Turmoil

February delved into historical reflections on Bulgaria's past while exploring Croatia's diplomatic stance. Simultaneously, seismic activities in Romania and Croatia shook the region, while our ambassadors series continued with Kosovo. The tragic migrant incident in Italy seized global attention, standing out amidst political discussions and natural calamities.

March: Historical Rumblings and Financial Concerns

March unraveled historical controversies regarding Russia's capitulation to Bulgaria in 1918 and highlighted Bulgaria's economic concerns related to BGN-EUR fixed exchange rate. The invasion of Ukraine continued to dominate headlines, accompanied by a piece on Iran's nuclear trajectory and finishing the month with our last ambassadors' interview.

April: War in Ukraine and the Weather

May-June: Balkans, Celebration and a Murder

In May, Bulgaria celebrated St. George's Day, honoring courage and its military, while Albania's local elections grappled with concerns over drug cartels and the country's political future. The murder of a wanted Bulgarian figure in South Africa made international headlines, and Bulgaria's disappointing ranking in sustainable tourism sparked discussions about its tourism potential. In June, Montenegro geared up for parliamentary elections, focusing on the impact of young voters. Greece promoted its tourism allure, emphasizing its year-round appeal, while Bulgaria's steps toward Schengen entry stirred anticipation and speculation among its citizens.

July to August: Criminal Activities, a Meteorite and International Revelations

July saw people deeply engaged in monitoring the prolonged Ukrainian conflict, reaching its 495th day of invasion with Prigozhin's declarations from Belarus drawing considerable interest. Speculations about a possible meteorite's impact gripped readers while discussions on Bulgaria's passport ranking and a disturbing local crime held national attention. August was marked by tragedy as the infamous Bulgarian security expert, Alexei Petrov, was fatally shot in Sofia, sparking widespread reactions. The postponement of Bulgaria and Romania's Schengen ambitions and discussions hinting at Russia's influence shaped Bulgaria's diplomatic narratives, underlining the country's geopolitical intricacies.

September-October: Schengen Struggles, State of Emergency and Ed Sheeran

In September, Bulgaria navigated intricate diplomatic waters as the Netherlands emphasized the importance of a functioning justice system for Schengen entry, while Austria highlighted impermeable borders. A state of emergency along the southern Black Sea coast, claiming two lives, drew national concern. In October the country rejoiced at the announcement of Ed Sheeran's upcoming concert in 2024, contrasting with Austria's shift in perspective regarding Romania's Schengen entry, signaling evolving dynamics in European relations.

November-December: Christmas, Radev and... Schengen, Schengen, Schengen!

November and December unveiled a mix of events—from the return of "Carrefour" and festive Christmas markets to strategic decisions. The delay in Schengen, President Radev's prioritization of national security over Ukraine's armored vehicle donation, and genetic revelations on Slavic ancestry sparked discussions. Vienna's surprise offers hinted at breakthroughs, contrasted by Hungary's ultimatum over gas taxes. The year culminated in Bulgaria's Schengen triumph confirmed by the Netherlands, reflecting a whirlwind of negotiations and strategic balancing on the global stage.

An honorable mention is the acknowledgment on "X" (formerly Twitter) of one of our articles by the Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orban.

Von der Leyen: Managing the Bulgarian-Turkish Border is the Most Urgent Task for Strengthening EU's Land Borders

As the pages of 2023 draw to a close, the most-read articles on our news agency stand as a testament to the diverse interests and concerns of our readers. From geopolitical upheavals to cultural milestones, each click and share echoes the curiosity and engagement of our audience with Bulgaria's local narratives and its interconnectedness with global affairs. As we eagerly step into 2024, we extend our sincerest wishes for a year that brims with promise, stability, and moments of collective growth. We remain committed to delivering insightful, compelling news stories that resonate with your interests, enriching the discourse and understanding of our world. Here's to an informed and enlightened 2024 for us all!

-Novinite.com team

-Stella Ivanova Photos