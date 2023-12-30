Israel Subjected Khan Younis To Intense Shelling In The Gaza Strip

Israel has subjected the town of Khan Younis in the Gaza Strip to intense shelling with tanks and airstrikes. Clashes between Israeli forces and Hamas fighters were also reported. A series of airstrikes hit the Nuseirat refugee camp.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said that Hamas command centers and weapons depots were targeted. The Israeli army added that a network of tunnels in Gaza City was destroyed under one of the houses of the local leader of the Islamic movement, Yahya Sinwar.

A Palestinian journalist working for Al-Quds TV was killed in an Israeli airstrike that hit his home in Nuseirat, medical sources and his colleagues said. Several other members of his family also died. More than 100 Palestinian journalists have been killed since the start of the Israeli offensive, Reuters said, citing the Palestinian Authority.

187 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli army attacks over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of casualties so far to more than 21,500.

Much of the Gaza Strip is now in ruins, and nearly all of the enclave's 2,300,000 people have been forced from their homes. Many of them have had to move again in search of security after already settling elsewhere.

Israeli authorities said they had secured access to supplies of more than 49,000 doses of vaccines to Gaza against polio, tuberculosis, hepatitis and other dangerous diseases in coordination with UNICEF.