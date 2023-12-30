Sofia's New Year's Concert Ditches The Fireworks

This year's anticipated New Year's concert at Battenberg Square in Sofia promises a dazzling light spectacle but opts out of fireworks, announced Sofia Deputy Mayor Nadezhda Bacheva in a recent statement. Scheduled to kick off at 9:30 p.m., the popular DJ Marten Roberto will host the event.

An array of performers, including Krista, "Ostava," Doni and Netty, Ivo Papazov (Ibryama), "Legendite ot Tangra," ViliDJ Brazz & brass band of the National Music School "Lyubomir Pipkov," and orchestra "Trakia," among others, are set to grace the stage.

The decision to forgo fireworks aims to alleviate stress on animals, young children, and individuals with disabilities. This move aligns with a recent Gallup survey indicating that 55.5% of Bulgarians support a ban on pyrotechnics during New Year's Eve celebrations.

The spectacle at Battenberg Square will culminate at 1 a.m. and won't be televised on major TV channels this year. Additionally, intoxicated individuals carrying pyrotechnics will not be permitted entry. City transport will operate extended hours, with medical assistance and ambulance services readily available.

Ahead of the concert, traffic restrictions will be in place from 4 p.m. on December 31 on Tsar Osvoboditel Blvd., affecting the area between the presidency and the Russian church. Closure of adjacent streets around the square - Dondukov Blvd., Rakovski Street, and Gurko Street - is also scheduled (refer to photo). Approximately 200 police officers are designated to maintain order in Sofia on New Year's Eve.