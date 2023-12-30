Weather In Bulgaria: Mild Temperatures Expected for December 30-31
Society » ENVIRONMENT | December 30, 2023, Saturday // 08:34
Photo: Stella Ivanova @novinite.com
Pleasant Conditions Anticipated Across Bulgaria
As we approach the end of the year, Bulgaria is set to experience relatively mild weather conditions, according to forecasts for December 30 and 31.
December 30:
- General Outlook: Mainly sunny skies prevail with light to moderate westerly winds.
- Temperature Range: Lows between minus 3C to 2C, around minus 1C in Sofia, while highs reach 10C to 15C, approximately 11C in Sofia.
- Coastal Regions: Expect sunshine along the Black Sea coast with morning fog in the south. Moderate westerly winds and seawater temperatures around 8C to 10C.
- Mountain Areas: Sunny skies persist with clouds gathering in the evening, accompanied by no rain. Moderate to strong northwesterly winds and temperatures varying between 3C and 9C.
December 31:
- Weather Conditions: Continued warmth with scattered heavy clouds and no precipitation. Light southwesterly winds in the east with fog and low clouds in valleys.
- Temperature Range: Lows between minus 1C to 4C and highs from 9C to 14C. Dry conditions expected on New Year's night with temperatures around 2C in the west and 9C on the coast at midnight.
Bulgarians can look forward to comfortable weather as they bid farewell to 2023 and welcome the New Year.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » January 2024 Weather Outlook: From Chilly Lows to Pleasant Highs
- » Weather In Bulgaria: Clear Skies and Moderate Winds
- » Weather In Bulgaria: Clear Skies In Most Places
- » Weather In Bulgaria: Sunny Spells Across The Country
- » Weather In Bulgaria: Unusually Warm Christmas
- » The Astronomical Winter Has Arrived