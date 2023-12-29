France Deploys Massive Security Presence for New Year's Eve Celebrations

French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin has authorized an extensive mobilization of security forces for New Year's Eve, calling upon 90,000 police officers, 5,000 military personnel, and tens of thousands of firefighters. The move is a response to the prevailing terrorist threat, as reported by BTA.

France remains on high alert for potential security risks following a series of incidents, including a recent attack in Arras where an Islamist killed a teacher back in October.

According to Darmanin, over 1.5 million people are expected to attend the New Year's celebrations along Paris' iconic Champs-Elysées boulevard, as per information from the Associated Press.

The festivities are set to emphasize Paris' anticipation of hosting the Summer Olympics next year, featuring DJ parties, fireworks, and a dazzling light spectacle projected onto the Arc de Triomphe.

