Cryptocurrency Machines Uncovered in Municipal Premises of Dupnitsa Stadium
Today, a startling discovery unfolded in the Bulgarian town of Dupnitsa as three cryptocurrency machines were found within the confines of the stadium's municipal premises. The unanticipated uncovering took place during an inspection by officers who promptly filed a report upon their discovery.
Termed colloquially as "diggers," the machines were not operational when stumbled upon, as relayed by the authorities to BNT. Fortunately, no material damage was reported, given that the devices were inactive.
Authorities remain puzzled about the circumstances surrounding the installation of these machines within the municipal premises and the timeline of their placement. Investigators have initiated a pre-trial investigation to unravel the mystery and determine the source and intentions behind the presence of these devices in a public space.
The energy company overseeing the area confirmed the absence of any damage due to the non-functioning state of the machines.
