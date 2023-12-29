Austrian Minister Obliges Bulgaria and Romania to Accept Refugees for Schengen Entry

Gerhard Karner, Austria's Interior Minister, emphasized the necessity for Bulgaria and Romania to welcome refugees, particularly from conflict zones like Afghanistan and Syria, as a condition for their entry into the Schengen Zone. Speaking about the "Air" Schengen and its prerequisites, Karner stressed the need for bolstered border controls in these countries, insisting on increased military presence, especially along land borders between Romania and Bulgaria.

Karner asserted that the political compromise for the "Air" Schengen's establishment is contingent upon these nations accepting refugees. He highlighted the pivotal role of the European Commission and the EU Presidency in formulating a legislative framework based on this collective stance.

The concept of "Air" Schengen primarily involves airport entry points, aimed at curbing trafficking, with Karner highlighting that this mode of illegal transportation is less prevalent at airports.

Recent announcements from Sofia and Bucharest indicated a political agreement with Vienna regarding the expansion of the Schengen area by air and sea, tentatively set for March next year.