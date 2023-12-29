NATO Reports Over 300 Interceptions of Russian Warplanes in 2023

NATO disclosed that its air forces were mobilized more than 300 times this year in response to Russian military aircraft, marking a substantial increase in aerial encounters between the two entities. The organization highlighted that most confrontations were conducted safely and professionally, mainly over the Baltic Sea.

Russian planes frequently triggered interceptions on NATO's eastern flank, often by operating without necessary communication or flight plans. Additionally, they neglected to comply with standard air traffic protocols, heightening tensions in the region.

In response to Russia's aggression in Ukraine last February, NATO significantly bolstered its air defenses along its eastern perimeter. This involved a reinforced presence of fighter jets, surveillance flights, and ground-based air defense systems.

NATO's readiness remains unwavering, with fighter jets continuously on standby, prepared to engage in case of suspicious or unannounced flights near ally airspace, as noted by NATO spokesman Dylan White.

The news comes amid intensified conflict as Russia launched a major missile assault on Ukraine, resulting in civilian casualties and substantial damage to residential areas in Kyiv and other regions.