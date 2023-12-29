Sofia's New Year's Celebrations: A Diverse Array of Events Await Visitors

As Sofia gears up to bid farewell to 2023 and usher in the new year, the city promises a vibrant tapestry of cultural events and performances spanning outdoor and indoor venues. The Bulgarian capital is set to host a plethora of concerts, theatrical productions, and festive gatherings, creating a diverse and engaging celebration for residents and guests alike.

Daytime Highlights on December 31:

"Christmas Park Sofia " on Slaveykov Square beckons visitors for a festive experience.

" on Slaveykov Square beckons visitors for a festive experience. The Metropolitan Library hosts the "Children Donate to Children 2023" charity bazaar.

Evening Performances at "Ivan Vazov" National Theater:

Three captivating productions await attendees: "My God," a poignant one-man show directed by Stoyan Radev, unfolds a compelling narrative set in a bar owned by Judas. "Fiesta," a mesmerizing production directed by Andrea Gavriliu, features a stellar cast delivering an engaging storyline. "The Bell," based on Nedyalko Slavov's novel, presents a moving tale of a former prisoner's dramatic journey.



Musical Extravaganza at National Music Theater:

"Tale of the Viennese Waltz," accompanied by Yuli Damyanov's music, promises an enthralling performance.

Open-Air Celebrations at Prince Alexander I Square:

Fans of the open-air celebration will be able to welcome 2024 at Prince Alexander I Square. The host of the show will be Marten Roberto. ViliDJ Brazz & brass band of the National Music School "Lyubomir Pipkov", Krista, group "Ostava", Doni and Netty, Ivo Papazov and orchestra "Trakia", as well as group "Tangra" will take part in the festive program.

New Year's Festival at "New Boyana" Film Studio:

New Year's Festival offers a multifaceted celebration across seven stages with diverse concepts.

Festive Concerts on January 1:

The National Opera and Ballet will hold a gala concert, while NDK's Hall 1 will host a New Year's concert featuring a festival symphony orchestra and renowned soloists.

The city's cultural institutions have curated a captivating lineup, ensuring a memorable start to 2024 for all revelers and enthusiasts.