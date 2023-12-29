Over Half of Bulgarians Support Banning New Year Pyrotechnics
A recent national survey conducted by Gallup International reveals that a significant portion of Bulgarians advocate for the prohibition of fireworks and pyrotechnics on New Year's Eve. The survey, which engaged 810 individuals face-to-face via tablets from November 23 to December 1, sheds light on public sentiment regarding this festive tradition.
When posed with the question "Do you support the prohibition of fireworks/pyrotechnics at New Year's Eve?" a striking 55.5% of respondents endorsed the idea of banning these celebratory displays. On the contrary, 32.2% expressed opposition to such a ban, while 12.3% remained undecided.
The Sofia Municipal Council has set specific hours for New Year's Eve pyrotechnic festivities for residents. They've permitted the use of pyrotechnic devices from 6 p.m. on December 31 until 2 a.m. on January 1. Any usage outside of this defined timeframe is explicitly banned, requiring prior approval from the local mayor. Read more on this topic here.
